Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) Initiates Share Buyback Plan

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 25th, RTT News reports. The company plans to repurchase $900.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the financial services provider to reacquire up to 6% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are generally an indication that the company’s leadership believes its shares are undervalued.

NYSE:PFG traded down $0.27 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $48.68. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 550,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,189,826. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.18 and a 200-day simple moving average of $54.91. Principal Financial Group has a 1 year low of $48.84 and a 1 year high of $60.81.

Principal Financial Group (NYSE:PFG) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The financial services provider reported $1.41 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.39 by $0.02. The business had revenue of $4.14 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.11 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.11 EPS.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be given a $0.56 dividend. This is a boost from Principal Financial Group’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%.

In other Principal Financial Group news, EVP Julia M. Lawler sold 1,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.63, for a total value of $54,630.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. 1.50% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Principal Financial Group, Inc provides retirement, asset management, and insurance products and services to businesses, individuals, and institutional clients worldwide. The company operates through Retirement and Income Solutions, Principal Global Investors, Principal International, and U.S. Insurance Solutions segments.

