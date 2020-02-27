ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

ProSight Global (NASDAQ:PROS) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.36 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.35 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $225.11 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.00 million.

Shares of NASDAQ:PROS traded up $0.14 during trading on Thursday, reaching $14.24. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 839 shares, compared to its average volume of 43,474. ProSight Global has a 12 month low of $13.33 and a 12 month high of $21.00. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $14.92.

Several research firms have commented on PROS. Goldman Sachs Group raised shares of ProSight Global from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price objective for the company in a report on Monday, November 25th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of ProSight Global from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, January 4th. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $23.80.

ProSight Global, Inc operates as an entrepreneurial property and casualty insurance company in the United States. The company's Media and Entertainment customer segment offers solutions to customers engaged in the film production, live media, and sports sectors. It provides support for its customers' commercial insurance needs, including property and general liability, umbrella and excess, auto, workers' compensation, completion bond, and specialized productions policies.

