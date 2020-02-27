QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) Announces Earnings Results

QEP Resources (NYSE:QEP) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The pipeline company reported ($0.10) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.08 by ($0.18), Fidelity Earnings reports. QEP Resources had a positive return on equity of 0.30% and a negative net margin of 47.59%. The business had revenue of $321.90 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $329.18 million.

NYSE QEP traded down $0.05 on Thursday, hitting $2.12. 15,187,101 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,808,628. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $3.21 and a 200 day moving average of $3.58. QEP Resources has a twelve month low of $1.62 and a twelve month high of $8.47. The company has a market capitalization of $539.79 million, a P/E ratio of -0.81 and a beta of 2.22. The company has a current ratio of 1.04, a quick ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 20th. Investors of record on Friday, March 6th will be issued a $0.02 dividend. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. QEP Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently -47.06%.

Several equities analysts have recently commented on QEP shares. Siebert Williams Shank reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $5.00 target price on shares of QEP Resources in a research note on Thursday. Stephens upgraded shares of QEP Resources from an “equal” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $7.00 price target for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 30th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $6.53.

QEP Resources, Inc operates as a crude oil and natural gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company conducts exploration and production activities in the Permian Basin in Western Texas; and Williston Basin in North Dakota. As of December 31, 2018, it had estimated proved reserves of approximately 658.2 MMboe.

