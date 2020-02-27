Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) Posts Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.49 EPS

Rayonier Advanced Materials (NYSE:RYAM) posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The basic materials company reported ($0.78) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.29) by ($0.49), Bloomberg Earnings reports. Rayonier Advanced Materials had a negative return on equity of 5.65% and a negative net margin of 1.99%. The company had revenue of $468.00 million during the quarter.

RYAM traded down $0.16 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.06. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,378,980 shares, compared to its average volume of 582,017. The firm has a market capitalization of $151.71 million, a P/E ratio of -2.06 and a beta of 3.71. Rayonier Advanced Materials has a twelve month low of $1.98 and a twelve month high of $15.66. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $3.28 and its 200-day moving average price is $3.74. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 2.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.90.

RYAM has been the subject of a number of recent analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 23rd. ValuEngine raised shares of Rayonier Advanced Materials from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 21st. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $9.50.

Rayonier Advanced Materials Inc manufactures and sells cellulose specialty products in the United States, China, Japan, Europe, Latin America, other Asian countries, Canada, and internationally. The company operates through High Purity Cellulose, Forest Products, Pulp, and Paper segments. Its products include cellulose specialties, which are natural polymers that are used as raw materials to manufacture a range of consumer-oriented products, such as cigarette filters, liquid crystal displays, impact-resistant plastics, thickeners for food products, pharmaceuticals, cosmetics, high-tenacity rayon yarn for tires and industrial hoses, food casings, paints, and lacquers.

