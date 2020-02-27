Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) Announces Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.08 EPS

Realogy (NYSE:RLGY) announced its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.20 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12 by $0.08, RTT News reports. Realogy had a positive return on equity of 5.32% and a negative net margin of 2.50%. The firm had revenue of $1.33 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.40 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.04 EPS. Realogy’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NYSE RLGY traded down $1.47 on Thursday, reaching $10.09. 121,399 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,238,995. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $11.16 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $8.82. The company has a quick ratio of 0.71, a current ratio of 0.40 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.75. The company has a market cap of $1.25 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -7.98 and a beta of 1.84. Realogy has a 12 month low of $4.33 and a 12 month high of $14.10.

RLGY has been the subject of several analyst reports. Stephens boosted their price target on Realogy from $10.50 to $13.50 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday. TheStreet cut Realogy from a “c” rating to a “d+” rating in a report on Friday, November 8th. ValuEngine downgraded Realogy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Evercore ISI reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $9.00 target price on shares of Realogy in a research note on Monday, November 11th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded Realogy from a “neutral” rating to a “negative” rating and reduced their target price for the stock from $7.00 to $6.00 in a research report on Monday, November 11th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and five have given a hold rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $8.29.

Realogy Holdings Corp. is an integrated provider of residential real estate services in the United States. The Company is the franchisor of residential real estate brokerages with some of the recognized brands in the real estate industry, the owner of United States residential real estate brokerage offices, the global provider of outsourced employee relocation services and a provider of title and settlement services.

