Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) Shares Purchased by Hill Winds Capital LP

Hill Winds Capital LP grew its stake in shares of Realty Income Corp (NYSE:O) by 42.5% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 57,000 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 17,000 shares during the period. Realty Income accounts for 2.8% of Hill Winds Capital LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 17th biggest position. Hill Winds Capital LP’s holdings in Realty Income were worth $4,197,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. TRUE Private Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Realty Income in the 4th quarter worth approximately $36,000. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV purchased a new stake in shares of Realty Income in the third quarter valued at $41,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC acquired a new position in Realty Income in the fourth quarter valued at $45,000. Finally, Gradient Investments LLC lifted its position in Realty Income by 268.2% during the fourth quarter. Gradient Investments LLC now owns 626 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $46,000 after buying an additional 456 shares during the period. 76.08% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Shares of O traded down $6.87 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $72.89. The stock had a trading volume of 11,868,005 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,321,495. Realty Income Corp has a 12-month low of $66.21 and a 12-month high of $84.92. The firm has a market cap of $27.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 52.44, a P/E/G ratio of 5.70 and a beta of 0.07. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.81, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a current ratio of 1.33. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $78.08 and its 200 day simple moving average is $76.33.

Realty Income (NYSE:O) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 19th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.83 by ($0.44). The firm had revenue of $397.50 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $375.16 million. Realty Income had a net margin of 29.26% and a return on equity of 4.89%. Realty Income’s revenue was up 16.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.79 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that Realty Income Corp will post 3.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a feb 20 dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.2325 per share. This represents a dividend yield of 3.5%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Realty Income’s payout ratio is currently 84.04%.

Several research firms have commented on O. Citigroup upgraded Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and lifted their price target for the company from $78.00 to $87.00 in a report on Thursday, December 12th. Mizuho raised shares of Realty Income from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $84.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James upgraded shares of Realty Income from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $79.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 target price on shares of Realty Income in a research report on Sunday, December 22nd. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Realty Income currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $81.82.

Realty Income Profile

Realty Income, The Monthly Dividend Company, is an S&P 500 company dedicated to providing stockholders with dependable monthly income. The company is structured as a REIT, and its monthly dividends are supported by the cash flow from over 5,700 real estate properties owned under long-term lease agreements with regional and national commercial tenants.

