Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) Announces Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The restaurant operator reported ($0.36) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.29) by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $302.95 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $302.99 million. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers had a positive return on equity of 2.19% and a negative net margin of 0.60%.

RRGB traded up $0.61 on Thursday, hitting $27.02. 9,749 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 169,283. Red Robin Gourmet Burgers has a fifty-two week low of $24.57 and a fifty-two week high of $37.29. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.82. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $34.27 and a 200-day moving average price of $31.85. The stock has a market cap of $329.56 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.16, a P/E/G ratio of 4.97 and a beta of 1.25.

In other news, CEO Paul J. B. Murphy III purchased 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were purchased at an average price of $27.32 per share, with a total value of $273,200.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Gerard Johan Hart purchased 5,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $27.84 per share, for a total transaction of $139,200.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders own 2.08% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Wells Fargo & Co cut their target price on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from $35.00 to $30.00 and set a “positive” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday. Loop Capital cut their price target on shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers to $33.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 6th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $35.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. Finally, BidaskClub raised shares of Red Robin Gourmet Burgers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 31st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.71.

About Red Robin Gourmet Burgers

Red Robin Gourmet Burgers, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, develops, operates, and franchises full-service and casual-dining restaurants in the United States and Canada. The company's restaurants primarily offer burgers; various appetizers, salads, soups, seafood, and other entrees; and desserts, milkshakes, alcoholic and non-alcoholic specialty drinks, cocktails, wine, and beers.

Earnings History for Red Robin Gourmet Burgers (NASDAQ:RRGB)

