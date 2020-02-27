Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Announces Earnings Results

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rent-A-Center updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 2.45-2.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.45 to $2.85 EPS.

Shares of RCII stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $23.30. 27,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,240. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $31.14.

Get Rent-A-Center alerts:

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 51.79%.

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on RCII shares. Northcoast Research raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 13th. ValuEngine cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 20th. BidaskClub cut shares of Rent-A-Center from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Stephens cut shares of Rent-A-Center from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised shares of Rent-A-Center from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $28.00 price objective on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, November 12th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.00.

About Rent-A-Center

Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.

Recommended Story: Cryptocurrencies

Receive News & Ratings for Rent-A-Center Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Rent-A-Center and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.