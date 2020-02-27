Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) Announces Earnings Results

Rent-A-Center (NASDAQ:RCII) issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The company reported $0.58 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Rent-A-Center had a return on equity of 31.73% and a net margin of 6.54%. The firm had revenue of $667.86 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $658.66 million. During the same period last year, the business posted $0.35 EPS. The business’s revenue was up .9% compared to the same quarter last year. Rent-A-Center updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 2.45-2.85 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $2.45 to $2.85 EPS.
Shares of RCII stock traded down $0.20 on Thursday, reaching $23.30. 27,461 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 686,240. The company has a market cap of $1.36 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 7.49 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a 50-day moving average of $28.54 and a 200-day moving average of $26.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.12, a current ratio of 2.34 and a quick ratio of 0.51. Rent-A-Center has a one year low of $17.47 and a one year high of $31.14.
The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, January 6th were given a dividend of $0.29 per share. This represents a $1.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.98%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 3rd. This is a boost from Rent-A-Center’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.25. Rent-A-Center’s dividend payout ratio is 51.79%.
About Rent-A-Center
Rent-A-Center, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, leases household durable goods to customers on a rent-to-own basis. The company operates through four segments: Core U.S., Acceptance Now, Mexico, and Franchising. It offers durable products, such as consumer electronics; appliances; computers, including tablets; smartphones; wheels and tires; and furniture, including accessories under rental purchase agreements.
