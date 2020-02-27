Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.01 EPS

Retrophin (NASDAQ:RTRX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday. The biopharmaceutical company reported ($0.70) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.69) by ($0.01), Fidelity Earnings reports. Retrophin had a negative return on equity of 56.87% and a negative net margin of 83.51%. The company had revenue of $46.69 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $46.60 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned ($0.21) EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 6.7% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of Retrophin stock traded up $0.21 on Thursday, reaching $15.49. 5,759 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 232,365. Retrophin has a 1-year low of $10.87 and a 1-year high of $24.69. The company has a market cap of $620.86 million, a P/E ratio of -4.47 and a beta of 0.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 4.50 and a quick ratio of 4.94. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.19 and its 200-day moving average price is $13.94.

In other news, Director Steve Aselage sold 2,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $16.62, for a total transaction of $41,550.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 248,466 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,129,504.92. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, CEO Eric M. Dube sold 3,750 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $13.94, for a total value of $52,275.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 46,250 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $644,725. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 14,500 shares of company stock valued at $215,418. Corporate insiders own 4.32% of the company’s stock.

RTRX has been the topic of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Retrophin from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Barclays lowered shares of Retrophin from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $19.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Retrophin from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 1st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Retrophin has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $27.63.

About Retrophin

Retrophin, Inc, a biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the identification, development, acquisition, and commercialization of therapies for the treatment of rare diseases. Its marketed products include Chenodal, a synthetic oral form of chenodeoxycholic acid for the treatment of radiolucent stones in well-opacifying gallbladders; Cholbam, a cholic acid capsule to treat pediatric and adult patients with bile acid synthesis disorders due to single enzyme defects, as well as for adjunctive treatment of patients with peroxisomal disorders; and Thiola, a tiopronin tablet for the treatment of cystinuria.

