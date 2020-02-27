Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) Rating Increased to Hold at Zacks Investment Research

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) was upgraded by Zacks Investment Research from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a note issued to investors on Tuesday, Zacks.com reports.

According to Zacks, “Riverview Bancorp, Inc. is a holding company for Riverview Savings Bank. The bank is a community oriented financial institution offering traditional financial services to the residents of its primary market area. The bank is engaged in the business of attracting deposits from the public and using such funds to originate fixed-rate mortgage loans and adjustable rate mortgage loans secured by one- to- four family residential real estate located in its primary market area. The bank is an active originator of residential construction loans and consumer loans. “

Separately, ValuEngine upgraded shares of Riverview Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th.

RVSB traded down $0.10 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $6.85. The stock had a trading volume of 2,709 shares, compared to its average volume of 38,211. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $7.39 and its 200-day simple moving average is $7.47. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.93 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $159.92 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 9.15 and a beta of 0.68. Riverview Bancorp has a 1-year low of $6.81 and a 1-year high of $8.70.

Riverview Bancorp (NASDAQ:RVSB) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, January 23rd. The savings and loans company reported $0.18 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.01). The firm had revenue of $14.66 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $14.90 million. Riverview Bancorp had a return on equity of 12.17% and a net margin of 27.02%. As a group, research analysts expect that Riverview Bancorp will post 0.72 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 54.5% during the fourth quarter. Ladenburg Thalmann Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,384 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,546 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 49.9% during the fourth quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 4,385 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,459 shares during the period. Creative Planning acquired a new stake in shares of Riverview Bancorp during the third quarter worth $83,000. Zebra Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 45.3% during the third quarter. Zebra Capital Management LLC now owns 14,857 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $110,000 after acquiring an additional 4,633 shares during the period. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC raised its holdings in shares of Riverview Bancorp by 38.8% during the third quarter. Mackay Shields LLC now owns 16,094 shares of the savings and loans company’s stock worth $119,000 after acquiring an additional 4,500 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 64.43% of the company’s stock.

About Riverview Bancorp

Riverview Bancorp, Inc operates as the holding company for Riverview Community Bank that provides community banking services to small and medium size businesses, professionals, and individuals. It offers a range of deposit products, including demand deposits, negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, certificates of deposit, and retirement savings plans.

