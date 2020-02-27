Royal Bank of Canada Lowers eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) Price Target to $34.00

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) had its target price dropped by equities researchers at Royal Bank of Canada from $37.00 to $34.00 in a research report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a “sector perform” rating on the e-commerce company’s stock. Royal Bank of Canada’s price target would indicate a potential downside of 5.61% from the company’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on EBAY. Wedbush cut their target price on eBay from $36.00 to $34.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Wells Fargo & Co downgraded eBay from an “equal weight” rating to an “underweight” rating and cut their target price for the stock from $45.00 to $32.00 in a research note on Friday, January 17th. Bank of America cut their target price on eBay from $42.00 to $41.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, January 29th. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “sell” rating and issued a $31.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Finally, Cowen restated a “hold” rating and issued a $37.00 target price on shares of eBay in a research note on Monday, January 27th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, seventeen have issued a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $40.68.

Shares of eBay stock traded down $0.67 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $36.02. 889,028 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 15,782,134. eBay has a 12-month low of $33.53 and a 12-month high of $42.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $29.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.34, a PEG ratio of 1.29 and a beta of 1.37. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $36.15 and a 200-day simple moving average of $37.19. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.52, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 1.16.

eBay (NASDAQ:EBAY) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, January 28th. The e-commerce company reported $0.81 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $2.82 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.81 billion. eBay had a return on equity of 50.71% and a net margin of 16.54%. The business’s revenue was down 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.71 EPS. On average, analysts forecast that eBay will post 2.51 EPS for the current fiscal year.

eBay announced that its board has authorized a stock buyback program on Tuesday, January 28th that permits the company to buyback $5.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization permits the e-commerce company to buy up to 17.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

In other news, SVP Kristin A. Yetto sold 122,454 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $34.95, for a total value of $4,279,767.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 133,107 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,652,089.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. Also, CAO Brian J. Doerger sold 3,924 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.14, for a total value of $149,661.36. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now directly owns 32,908 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,255,111.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 189,092 shares of company stock valued at $6,749,564 in the last ninety days. 6.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Venturi Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of eBay during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $25,000. Great Diamond Partners LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. NWK Group Inc. purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC purchased a new position in eBay in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.57% of the company’s stock.

eBay Inc operates commerce platforms connecting various buyers and sellers worldwide. The company's Marketplace platforms include its online marketplace at ebay.com and the eBay suite of mobile apps; and StubHub platforms comprise its online ticket platform at stubhub.com, and the StubHub mobile apps that connect fans with their favorite sporting events, shows, and artists, as well as enables them to buy and sell tickets.

