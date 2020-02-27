Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.25 EPS

Sabra Health Care REIT (NASDAQ:SBRA) released its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The real estate investment trust reported $0.20 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.45 by ($0.25), Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $155.76 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $150.47 million. Sabra Health Care REIT had a net margin of 10.43% and a return on equity of 2.11%. Sabra Health Care REIT updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 1.70-1.80 EPS.

NASDAQ SBRA traded down $0.22 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $21.07. 24,103 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,139,943. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $21.85 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $22.09. The company has a current ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market capitalization of $4.37 billion, a P/E ratio of 61.33, a P/E/G ratio of -5.65 and a beta of 0.81. Sabra Health Care REIT has a 52 week low of $17.31 and a 52 week high of $24.95.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Friday, February 14th will be given a dividend of $0.45 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 13th. This represents a $1.80 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.54%. Sabra Health Care REIT’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 96.77%.

Several brokerages recently issued reports on SBRA. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. Berenberg Bank began coverage on shares of Sabra Health Care REIT in a research report on Wednesday, February 5th. They set a “hold” rating and a $22.00 target price for the company. TheStreet lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. BidaskClub upgraded shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, ValuEngine lowered shares of Sabra Health Care REIT from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 15th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $22.83.

Sabra Health Care REIT Company Profile

As of December 31, 2018, Sabra's investment portfolio included 470 real estate properties held for investment (consisting of (i) 335 Skilled Nursing/Transitional Care facilities, (ii) 90 Senior Housing communities (Senior Housing – Leased), (iii) 23 Senior Housing communities operated by third-party property managers pursuant to property management agreements (Senior Housing – Managed) and (iv) 22 Specialty Hospitals and Other facilities), one investment in a direct financing lease, 22 investments in loans receivable (consisting of (i) one mortgage loan, (ii) two construction loans, (iii) one mezzanine loan and (iv) 18 other loans), nine preferred equity investments and one investment in an unconsolidated joint venture that owns 172 Senior Housing – Managed communities.

