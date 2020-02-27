Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) Announces Earnings Results

Safe Bulkers (NYSE:SB) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The shipping company reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.05 by ($0.04), Fidelity Earnings reports. The firm had revenue of $48.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $50.52 million. Safe Bulkers had a net margin of 11.05% and a return on equity of 4.92%.

Shares of NYSE SB traded up $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $1.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 690,601 shares, compared to its average volume of 322,736. Safe Bulkers has a one year low of $1.11 and a one year high of $2.38. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $1.43 and its 200-day simple moving average is $1.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.35 and a quick ratio of 1.35. The stock has a market cap of $118.49 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.55 and a beta of 1.62.

Get Safe Bulkers alerts:

SB has been the topic of several research reports. Zacks Investment Research lowered Safe Bulkers from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, January 25th. ValuEngine upgraded Safe Bulkers from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd.

Safe Bulkers, Inc provides marine drybulk transportation services worldwide. It owns and operates drybulk vessels for transporting bulk cargoes primarily coal, grain, and iron ore. As of February 14, 2019, the company had a fleet of 41 drybulk vessels having an average age of 8.5 years; and an aggregate carrying capacity of 3.8 million deadweight tons.

Further Reading: Correction

Receive News & Ratings for Safe Bulkers Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Safe Bulkers and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.