Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Sapiens International (NASDAQ:SPNS) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The technology company reported $0.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by $0.01, Briefing.com reports. Sapiens International had a return on equity of 17.25% and a net margin of 8.06%. The business had revenue of $86.70 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $85.14 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.16 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 18.1% compared to the same quarter last year. Sapiens International updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to EPS.

Shares of SPNS traded down $0.48 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $23.71. 4,758 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 95,749. The company has a market cap of $1.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 44.90, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.79 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.36 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $25.47 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $21.79. Sapiens International has a 52-week low of $13.37 and a 52-week high of $26.86.

SPNS has been the topic of several analyst reports. ValuEngine cut Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sapiens International from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $30.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, January 28th. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $25.00 target price on shares of Sapiens International in a research report on Tuesday. BidaskClub cut shares of Sapiens International from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. Finally, Needham & Company LLC increased their price target on shares of Sapiens International from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $22.94.

Sapiens International Corporation N.V. provides software solutions for the insurance and financial services industries in North America, Europe, the Asia Pacific, and South Africa. The company offers software platform and solutions for personal, commercial, and specialty lines, as well as reinsurance and workers' compensation, including Sapiens CoreSuite and Sapiens IDITSuite; and life, pension, and annuities, such as Sapiens CoreSuite, Sapiens UnderwritingPro, Sapiens ApplicationPro, Sapiens IllustrationPro, and Sapiens ConsolidationMaster.

