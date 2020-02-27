SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) Issues Earnings Results

SeaWorld Entertainment (NYSE:SEAS) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.31) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.02 by ($0.33), Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $298.01 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $288.93 million. SeaWorld Entertainment had a net margin of 7.43% and a return on equity of 52.78%. SeaWorld Entertainment’s revenue was up 6.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted ($0.13) earnings per share.

SEAS stock remained flat at $$27.68 on Thursday. 3,972,846 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,020,064. SeaWorld Entertainment has a 1 year low of $23.12 and a 1 year high of $36.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.95, a current ratio of 0.44 and a quick ratio of 0.34. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $34.97 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $30.73. The firm has a market cap of $2.34 billion, a PE ratio of 21.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 1.26.

In other SeaWorld Entertainment news, insider George Anthony Taylor sold 6,817 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, December 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $29.65, for a total transaction of $202,124.05. Company insiders own 0.90% of the company’s stock.

A number of brokerages have weighed in on SEAS. ValuEngine raised SeaWorld Entertainment from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, November 29th. B. Riley reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $42.00 price objective on shares of SeaWorld Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded SeaWorld Entertainment from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, January 11th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $32.61.

SeaWorld Entertainment, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a theme park and entertainment company in the United States. The company operates SeaWorld theme parks in Orlando, Florida; San Antonio, Texas; and San Diego, California, as well as Busch Gardens theme parks in Tampa, Florida, and Williamsburg, Virginia.

