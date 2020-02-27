Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Acquires 1,493 Shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV raised its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF (BATS:USMV) by 2.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 55,023 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 1,493 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF comprises approximately 2.3% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF were worth $3,609,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. grew its stake in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 2.2% in the fourth quarter. PNC Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 5,689,079 shares of the company’s stock valued at $373,204,000 after acquiring an additional 120,194 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 25.0% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 5,117,983 shares of the company’s stock valued at $335,740,000 after purchasing an additional 1,022,555 shares during the period. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC boosted its holdings in iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 33.3% in the 3rd quarter. Commonwealth Equity Services LLC now owns 4,775,915 shares of the company’s stock valued at $306,136,000 after purchasing an additional 1,192,724 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 12.7% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 4,612,028 shares of the company’s stock worth $302,549,000 after purchasing an additional 519,939 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Signaturefd LLC grew its position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 3,892,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $255,366,000 after purchasing an additional 239,268 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of USMV traded down $2.93 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $62.99. 12,480,346 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged. iShares Edge MSCI Min Vol USA ETF has a 52 week low of $47.44 and a 52 week high of $55.45. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $67.89 and its 200-day simple moving average is $65.07.

