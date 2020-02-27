Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Acquires 2,044 Shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Bank of America Corp (NYSE:BAC) by 8.0% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 27,748 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 2,044 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in Bank of America were worth $977,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Brinker Capital Inc. purchased a new position in shares of Bank of America in the third quarter worth about $260,000. Janney Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Bank of America by 52.6% in the third quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 30,856 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $900,000 after buying an additional 10,640 shares during the period. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 36,012 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,050,000 after purchasing an additional 1,225 shares during the period. Venturi Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in Bank of America by 83.0% during the 3rd quarter. Venturi Wealth Management LLC now owns 20,415 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $595,000 after purchasing an additional 9,260 shares during the period. Finally, Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV increased its holdings in Bank of America by 12.0% during the 3rd quarter. Quest Capital Management Inc. ADV now owns 8,961 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $261,000 after purchasing an additional 958 shares during the period. 68.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Bank of America stock traded down $1.50 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $29.13. 121,050,027 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 42,172,964. The firm’s 50-day moving average price is $34.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $31.83. The company has a current ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00. The company has a market cap of $254.26 billion, a PE ratio of 10.63, a PEG ratio of 1.13 and a beta of 1.59. Bank of America Corp has a one year low of $26.21 and a one year high of $35.72.

Bank of America (NYSE:BAC) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, January 15th. The financial services provider reported $0.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.69 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $22.30 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $22.30 billion. Bank of America had a return on equity of 11.95% and a net margin of 24.15%. The business’s revenue was down 1.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.70 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Bank of America Corp will post 3.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 6th will be given a dividend of $0.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a $0.72 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.47%. Bank of America’s payout ratio is 24.49%.

BAC has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. DA Davidson initiated coverage on Bank of America in a report on Wednesday, January 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $36.00 price target on the stock. ValuEngine downgraded Bank of America from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price target on Bank of America from $38.00 to $39.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, January 16th. Morgan Stanley restated a “buy” rating and set a $38.00 price target (up previously from $35.00) on shares of Bank of America in a report on Monday, November 18th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets downgraded Bank of America from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $37.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Thursday, January 2nd. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have given a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. Bank of America presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.29.

Bank of America Profile

Bank of America Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides banking and financial products and services for individual consumers, small- and middle-market businesses, institutional investors, large corporations, and governments worldwide. It operates through four segments: Consumer Banking, Global Wealth & Investment Management (GWIM), Global Banking, and Global Markets.

