Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Acquires 463 Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV increased its holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:IVV) by 1.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 48,518 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 463 shares during the period. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF accounts for 10.0% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 2nd largest holding. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF were worth $15,683,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. First Bank & Trust purchased a new position in shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $29,000. Quantbot Technologies LP purchased a new stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Fulcrum Capital LLC increased its stake in iShares Core S&P 500 ETF by 3.3% during the third quarter. Fulcrum Capital LLC now owns 36,967 shares of the company’s stock worth $36,000 after acquiring an additional 1,183 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of iShares Core S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $14.20 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $298.71. The stock had a trading volume of 11,321,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,224,956. iShares Core S&P 500 ETF has a 1 year low of $274.10 and a 1 year high of $340.63. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $331.56 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $312.08.

iShares Core S&P 500 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

