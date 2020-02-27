Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Boosts Stock Position in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV increased its holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCK) by 24.8% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 24,850 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,935 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF were worth $529,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF by 43.2% in the 4th quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,658 shares of the company’s stock valued at $35,000 after purchasing an additional 500 shares during the last quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Sowell Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $68,000. Northwest Investment Counselors LLC purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at $74,000. Finally, Financial Advisory Service Inc. purchased a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $84,000.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF stock traded down $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $21.25. The stock had a trading volume of 982,900 shares, compared to its average volume of 587,951. Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $21.14 and a 52-week high of $21.41. The company has a fifty day moving average of $21.28 and a 200 day moving average of $21.30.

The firm also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were given a dividend of $0.043 per share. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.43%.

See Also: What is a Real Estate Investment Trust (REIT)?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2020 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.