Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Buys 3,735 Shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF (NYSEARCA:FPE) by 6.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 63,915 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,735 shares during the quarter. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF accounts for about 0.8% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 29th biggest position. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF were worth $1,283,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Family Legacy Inc. raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 28.4% during the fourth quarter. Family Legacy Inc. now owns 219,645 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,432,000 after purchasing an additional 48,591 shares during the period. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 106.8% during the fourth quarter. Measured Wealth Private Client Group LLC now owns 288,996 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,800,000 after purchasing an additional 149,223 shares during the period. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 17.3% during the fourth quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 44,709 shares of the company’s stock worth $897,000 after purchasing an additional 6,604 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 12.1% during the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 691,108 shares of the company’s stock worth $13,871,000 after purchasing an additional 74,450 shares during the period. Finally, Cetera Investment Advisers raised its position in shares of First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF by 53.4% during the third quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 185,206 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,662,000 after purchasing an additional 64,442 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA FPE traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $19.86. 3,268,645 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,759,363. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $20.31 and a 200 day simple moving average of $19.95. First Trust Preferred Securities and Income ETF has a twelve month low of $18.87 and a twelve month high of $20.50.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Stockholders of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.0761 per share. This represents a $0.91 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.60%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 21st.

