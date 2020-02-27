Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Buys 49,731 Shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV boosted its stake in First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF (NASDAQ:LMBS) by 298.9% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 66,371 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 49,731 shares during the period. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF accounts for approximately 2.2% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 11th largest position. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV owned 0.07% of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF worth $3,438,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC increased its stake in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF by 52.1% in the 3rd quarter. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC now owns 680 shares of the company’s stock worth $35,000 after acquiring an additional 233 shares in the last quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Bogart Wealth LLC bought a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $152,000. Acorn Wealth Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the third quarter valued at approximately $215,000. Finally, MONECO Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $217,000.

Shares of LMBS traded down $0.02 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $52.30. The company had a trading volume of 1,295,300 shares, compared to its average volume of 984,523. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $52.07 and a 200 day moving average price of $51.95. First Trust Low Duration Opportunities ETF has a 52 week low of $51.10 and a 52 week high of $52.37.

The business also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 28th. Investors of record on Monday, February 24th will be given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 21st.

