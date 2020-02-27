Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Buys 7,438 Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV lifted its stake in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (NASDAQ:FTSM) by 6.3% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 126,030 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,438 shares during the period. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF accounts for about 4.8% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 6th largest position. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV owned approximately 0.15% of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF worth $7,573,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of FTSM. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 62.3% during the 4th quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 23,814 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,431,000 after purchasing an additional 9,142 shares during the last quarter. 20 20 Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,286,000. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 0.4% during the fourth quarter. Aptus Capital Advisors LLC now owns 320,142 shares of the company’s stock worth $19,236,000 after buying an additional 1,249 shares during the last quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 6.7% during the fourth quarter. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC now owns 26,392 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,586,000 after buying an additional 1,668 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF by 16.6% during the fourth quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 387,134 shares of the company’s stock worth $23,267,000 after buying an additional 55,090 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF stock traded up $0.01 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $60.22. The company had a trading volume of 1,712,400 shares, compared to its average volume of 870,174. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $60.17 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $60.13. First Trust Enhanced Short Maturity ETF has a 1-year low of $59.93 and a 1-year high of $60.24.

The business also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 5th. Investors of record on Monday, February 3rd were paid a dividend of $0.101 per share. This represents a $1.21 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.01%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, January 31st.

