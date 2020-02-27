Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Buys New Stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV bought a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSCL) during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 19,060 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $405,000.

A number of other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BCS Wealth Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $8,704,000. Cary Street Partner Investment Advisory LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $444,000. Alhambra Investment Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF in the fourth quarter worth approximately $292,000. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 22.1% during the 4th quarter. Strategic Wealth Advisors Group LLC now owns 92,462 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,964,000 after purchasing an additional 16,741 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Private Advisor Group LLC boosted its stake in Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 93,725 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,991,000 after purchasing an additional 1,747 shares in the last quarter.

Get Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of BSCL stock remained flat at $$21.27 during mid-day trading on Thursday. The stock had a trading volume of 371,567 shares, compared to its average volume of 437,656. Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF has a one year low of $20.90 and a one year high of $21.35. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.28 and its 200-day simple moving average is $21.26.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 31st. Investors of record on Wednesday, January 22nd were paid a dividend of $0.046 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Tuesday, January 21st. This represents a $0.55 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.60%.

Further Reading: What causes a recession?

Receive News & Ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Invesco BulletShares 2021 Corporate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.