Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Grows Stake in Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB) by 4.3% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,375 shares of the social networking company’s stock after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in Facebook were worth $487,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Cavalier Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Facebook by 99.9% in the third quarter. Cavalier Investments LLC now owns 1,925 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $343,000 after acquiring an additional 962 shares during the period. Martin Investment Management LLC raised its position in Facebook by 5.2% in the 3rd quarter. Martin Investment Management LLC now owns 66,928 shares of the social networking company’s stock valued at $11,919,000 after purchasing an additional 3,294 shares during the last quarter. First Financial Bank Trust Division purchased a new stake in Facebook in the 4th quarter valued at $245,000. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC boosted its stake in Facebook by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Winthrop Advisory Group LLC now owns 3,444 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $707,000 after purchasing an additional 64 shares during the period. Finally, Andra AP fonden boosted its stake in Facebook by 37.5% during the 3rd quarter. Andra AP fonden now owns 15,400 shares of the social networking company’s stock worth $2,742,000 after purchasing an additional 4,200 shares during the period. 58.67% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of FB stock traded down $7.45 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $189.75. 21,627,527 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 16,231,501. The firm’s 50 day simple moving average is $214.23 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $197.09. The firm has a market cap of $540.87 billion, a PE ratio of 29.46, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.17 and a beta of 1.05. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.09, a current ratio of 4.40 and a quick ratio of 4.40. Facebook, Inc. has a 1-year low of $159.28 and a 1-year high of $224.20.

Facebook (NASDAQ:FB) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The social networking company reported $2.56 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.53 by $0.03. Facebook had a return on equity of 19.97% and a net margin of 26.15%. The business had revenue of $21.08 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $20.90 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $2.38 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 24.6% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Facebook, Inc. will post 9.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, VP Jennifer Newstead sold 260 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, January 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $222.28, for a total transaction of $57,792.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 786 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $174,712.08. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO David M. Wehner sold 11,884 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $202.17, for a total transaction of $2,402,588.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 32,484 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,567,290.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders have sold 84,955 shares of company stock worth $17,693,589. 14.53% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

FB has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. Oppenheimer increased their price objective on Facebook from $230.00 to $265.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Mizuho reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Facebook in a report on Wednesday, January 22nd. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and set a $250.00 price target on shares of Facebook in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Tigress Financial reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Facebook in a report on Friday, December 27th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co set a $260.00 price target on Facebook and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, November 1st. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, forty-four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. Facebook currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $245.48.

Facebook, Inc provides various products to connect and share through mobile devices, personal computers, and other surfaces worldwide. The company's products include Facebook that enables people to connect, share, discover, and communicate with each other on mobile devices and personal computers; Instagram, a community for sharing photos, videos, and messages; Messenger, a messaging application for people to connect with friends, family, groups, and businesses across platforms and devices; and WhatsApp, a messaging application for use by people and businesses to communicate in a private way.

