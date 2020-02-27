Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Has $245,000 Holdings in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV lifted its stake in Progressive Corp (NYSE:PGR) by 15.6% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 3,379 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after buying an additional 455 shares during the quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in Progressive were worth $245,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Boston Partners acquired a new position in shares of Progressive in the 4th quarter worth approximately $106,931,000. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Progressive by 45.5% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 3,628,864 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $262,693,000 after purchasing an additional 1,134,269 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 90.2% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 1,823,249 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $131,985,000 after purchasing an additional 864,621 shares in the last quarter. FIL Ltd increased its holdings in Progressive by 415,682.1% during the 4th quarter. FIL Ltd now owns 486,465 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $35,215,000 after purchasing an additional 486,348 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Point72 Asset Management L.P. increased its holdings in Progressive by 103.5% during the 3rd quarter. Point72 Asset Management L.P. now owns 771,934 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $59,632,000 after purchasing an additional 392,628 shares in the last quarter. 78.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

A number of equities research analysts recently weighed in on the company. ValuEngine cut Progressive from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Monday, November 25th. Wells Fargo & Co reaffirmed a “hold” rating on shares of Progressive in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Raymond James cut Progressive from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $85.00 price target for the company. in a report on Monday, January 13th. Buckingham Research dropped their price target on Progressive from $78.00 to $72.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group cut Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 27th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $82.36.

In other news, insider Michael D. Sieger sold 3,687 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Friday, January 3rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $73.52, for a total value of $271,068.24. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 51,019 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,750,916.88. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . Also, insider John Jo Murphy sold 7,922 shares of Progressive stock in a transaction on Monday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $73.70, for a total value of $583,851.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 22,368 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,648,521.60. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold a total of 25,203 shares of company stock valued at $1,865,255 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.39% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE PGR traded down $3.37 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $76.28. The stock had a trading volume of 3,187,795 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,261,318. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $79.21 and its 200 day simple moving average is $75.12. The firm has a market cap of $46.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 11.35, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.03 and a beta of 0.60. Progressive Corp has a fifty-two week low of $67.94 and a fifty-two week high of $84.96. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32, a current ratio of 0.42 and a quick ratio of 0.36.

Progressive (NYSE:PGR) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.14 by $0.67. The company had revenue of $9.59 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.89 billion. Progressive had a return on equity of 30.68% and a net margin of 10.17%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 20.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.44 EPS. Equities analysts expect that Progressive Corp will post 5.37 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 15th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, April 7th will be paid a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.52%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 5.95%.

About Progressive

The Progressive Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides personal and commercial auto insurance, residential property insurance, and other specialty property-casualty insurance and related services primarily in the United States. Its Personal Lines segment writes insurance for personal autos, and recreational and other vehicles.

