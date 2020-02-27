Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Has $388,000 Stock Position in Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV grew its stake in shares of Home Depot Inc (NYSE:HD) by 3.2% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 1,776 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock after buying an additional 55 shares during the quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in Home Depot were worth $388,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in Home Depot in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $822,000. Renaissance Investment Consultants Holding Company LLC acquired a new stake in Home Depot during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $335,000. Lcnb Corp increased its position in shares of Home Depot by 2.2% during the fourth quarter. Lcnb Corp now owns 2,939 shares of the home improvement retailer’s stock worth $642,000 after buying an additional 64 shares during the period. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new position in Home Depot in the fourth quarter valued at $701,000. Finally, Summit Wealth Group LLC bought a new stake in Home Depot during the fourth quarter valued at $265,000. 63.64% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the company. Credit Suisse Group raised Home Depot from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the stock from $225.00 to $235.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their target price on Home Depot from $246.00 to $232.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their target price on Home Depot from $230.00 to $244.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. SunTrust Banks reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $240.00 target price on shares of Home Depot in a report on Wednesday. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price target on Home Depot from $241.00 to $260.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fourteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company. Home Depot presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $246.44.

NYSE HD traded down $10.55 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $224.73. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,609,332 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,396,958. Home Depot Inc has a 52 week low of $179.52 and a 52 week high of $247.36. The company has a market capitalization of $258.94 billion, a PE ratio of 21.92, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.02 and a beta of 1.01. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $234.53 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $227.15.

Home Depot (NYSE:HD) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 25th. The home improvement retailer reported $2.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.11 by $0.17. The business had revenue of $25.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $25.78 billion. Home Depot had a negative return on equity of 599.49% and a net margin of 10.20%. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $2.25 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Home Depot Inc will post 10.45 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 12th will be given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This is a boost from Home Depot’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.36. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, March 11th. This represents a $6.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.67%. Home Depot’s payout ratio is presently 53.07%.

In related news, CEO Craig A. Menear sold 113,468 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $211.24, for a total transaction of $23,968,980.32. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 277,604 shares in the company, valued at $58,641,068.96. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Teresa Wynn Roseborough sold 12,974 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $213.70, for a total transaction of $2,772,543.80. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 26,335 shares in the company, valued at $5,627,789.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 126,552 shares of company stock worth $26,765,281. 0.27% of the stock is owned by insiders.

The Home Depot, Inc operates as a home improvement retailer. It operates The Home Depot stores that sell various building materials, home improvement products, lawn and garden products, and décor products, as well as provide installation, home maintenance, and professional service programs to do-it-yourself and professional customers.

