Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Increases Holdings in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 3.9% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 15,712 shares of the retailer’s stock after purchasing an additional 597 shares during the period. Walmart comprises approximately 1.2% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in Walmart were worth $1,867,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. Firestone Capital Management purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $186,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $209,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. increased its holdings in Walmart by 5.3% during the 4th quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. now owns 3,419 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $408,000 after purchasing an additional 171 shares during the period. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 purchased a new position in Walmart during the 4th quarter valued at about $788,000. Finally, Roundview Capital LLC boosted its position in Walmart by 2.6% during the 4th quarter. Roundview Capital LLC now owns 41,034 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $4,877,000 after acquiring an additional 1,038 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 30.32% of the company’s stock.

Get Walmart alerts:

WMT has been the topic of several research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $115.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Jefferies Financial Group lifted their price objective on Walmart from $127.00 to $137.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, November 15th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Goldman Sachs Group set a $125.00 price objective on Walmart and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, November 14th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a research report on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Oppenheimer initiated coverage on Walmart in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. They set a “hold” rating and a $125.00 price objective on the stock. Thirteen investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $124.81.

In other news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 2,517,507 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $292,987,464.66. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last three months, insiders sold 305,000 shares of company stock worth $35,818,100. Insiders own 51.11% of the company’s stock.

Shares of WMT traded down $3.38 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $110.40. The company had a trading volume of 9,487,746 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,225,680. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $116.21 and a 200 day moving average price of $117.06. Walmart Inc has a 52 week low of $96.53 and a 52 week high of $125.38. The company has a market capitalization of $324.54 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.27, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.76 and a beta of 0.36.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a return on equity of 18.16% and a net margin of 2.84%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $141.67 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts forecast that Walmart Inc will post 5.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Stockholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be given a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.96%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is currently 43.00%.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

Read More: Quiet Period

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WMT? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT).

Receive News & Ratings for Walmart Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Walmart and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.