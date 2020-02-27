Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Increases Position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV raised its position in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF (BATS:QUAL) by 23.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 19,378 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 3,701 shares during the period. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF accounts for 1.2% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 20th largest holding. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF were worth $1,957,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $25,000. Firestone Capital Management acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $30,000. Whittier Trust Co. of Nevada Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $37,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $46,000.

Shares of iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF stock traded down $4.12 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $92.76. The company had a trading volume of 1,941,219 shares. The company’s 50-day moving average is $103.16 and its two-hundred day moving average is $97.02. iShares Edge MSCI USA Quality Factor ETF has a twelve month low of $71.96 and a twelve month high of $88.63.

