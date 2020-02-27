Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Increases Position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV raised its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 7,447 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 105 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $958,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Lighthouse Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Glassman Wealth Services increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 4,200.0% in the 4th quarter. Glassman Wealth Services now owns 215 shares of the company’s stock valued at $28,000 after purchasing an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. HCR Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $28,000. Crewe Advisors LLC increased its position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 1,323.5% in the 3rd quarter. Crewe Advisors LLC now owns 242 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. Finally, TI Trust Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWN traded down $4.31 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $111.80. The stock had a trading volume of 2,297,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 954,144. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 1 year low of $110.52 and a 1 year high of $130.16. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $125.84 and its 200-day moving average is $122.65.

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

