Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Invests $208,000 in Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV purchased a new position in shares of Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 1,220 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $208,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of ADP. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $27,000. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $28,000. West Bancorporation Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $33,000. Clear Harbor Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $42,000. Finally, Savior LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Automatic Data Processing during the fourth quarter worth about $43,000. 91.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on ADP shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 29th. Moffett Nathanson cut shares of Automatic Data Processing from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 7th. Citigroup increased their price target on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 14th. Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Automatic Data Processing from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $212.00 target price on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Automatic Data Processing from $174.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $186.20.

In other Automatic Data Processing news, VP Donald Weinstein sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.08, for a total value of $340,160.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 25,710 shares in the company, valued at $4,372,756.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, VP Don Mcguire sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.07, for a total transaction of $56,094.82. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 6,916 shares in the company, valued at $1,190,036.12. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 14,528 shares of company stock worth $2,556,051 over the last quarter. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of ADP stock traded down $8.80 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $157.53. 2,843,055 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,041,337. The business’s fifty day moving average is $176.10 and its two-hundred day moving average is $168.45. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.25, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 1.02. Automatic Data Processing has a 12-month low of $148.15 and a 12-month high of $182.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $72.18 billion, a P/E ratio of 27.83, a P/E/G ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.87.

Automatic Data Processing (NASDAQ:ADP) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The business services provider reported $1.52 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.44 by $0.08. The company had revenue of $3.67 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.69 billion. Automatic Data Processing had a net margin of 16.97% and a return on equity of 46.96%. The firm’s revenue was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.34 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts predict that Automatic Data Processing will post 6.17 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, April 1st. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 13th will be paid a $0.91 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $3.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.31%. Automatic Data Processing’s dividend payout ratio is currently 66.79%.

Automatic Data Processing declared that its Board of Directors has approved a stock buyback plan on Tuesday, November 12th that authorizes the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the business services provider to repurchase up to 6.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s leadership believes its stock is undervalued.

About Automatic Data Processing

Automatic Data Processing, Inc provides business process outsourcing services worldwide. It operates through two segments, Employer Services and Professional Employer Organization (PEO) Services. The Employer Services segment offers various human resources (HR) outsourcing and technology-based human capital management solutions.

