Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Purchases New Position in AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV purchased a new stake in shares of AbbVie Inc (NYSE:ABBV) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 2,359 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $209,000.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 3.3% during the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 98,295,272 shares of the company’s stock worth $7,148,030,000 after acquiring an additional 3,100,309 shares in the last quarter. FMR LLC boosted its stake in AbbVie by 7.8% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 40,238,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,562,751,000 after acquiring an additional 2,928,045 shares in the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its stake in AbbVie by 2.3% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 68,783,527 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,208,289,000 after acquiring an additional 1,516,048 shares in the last quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. boosted its stake in AbbVie by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Los Angeles Capital Management & Equity Research Inc. now owns 3,666,083 shares of the company’s stock worth $324,595,000 after acquiring an additional 1,405,797 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd boosted its stake in AbbVie by 773.2% during the fourth quarter. MERIAN GLOBAL INVESTORS UK Ltd now owns 1,139,204 shares of the company’s stock worth $100,865,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008,736 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 64.66% of the company’s stock.

Get AbbVie alerts:

ABBV stock traded down $2.99 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $85.42. 14,177,831 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,678,808. AbbVie Inc has a 52-week low of $62.66 and a 52-week high of $97.86. The stock has a market cap of $131.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.18, a PEG ratio of 1.88 and a beta of 0.96. The stock’s 50-day moving average is $89.13 and its 200 day moving average is $80.93.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV) last announced its earnings results on Friday, February 7th. The company reported $2.21 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.19 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 23.69% and a negative return on equity of 162.54%. The business had revenue of $8.70 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.68 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $1.90 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue was up 4.8% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts anticipate that AbbVie Inc will post 10.52 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, April 15th will be issued a dividend of $1.18 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, April 14th. This represents a $4.72 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.53%. AbbVie’s dividend payout ratio is currently 52.80%.

ABBV has been the topic of several research reports. Barclays initiated coverage on shares of AbbVie in a research note on Thursday. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $97.00 price objective on the stock. Mizuho boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $96.00 to $104.00 in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Piper Sandler boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from to and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Cowen boosted their price objective on shares of AbbVie from $98.00 to $105.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 18th. Finally, Bank of America lowered shares of AbbVie from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, January 3rd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. AbbVie presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $89.89.

AbbVie Company Profile

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceutical products in the United States, Japan, Germany, Canada, Italy, Spain, the Netherlands, the United Kingdom, Brazil, and internationally. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), mantle cell lymphoma, waldenström's macroglobulinemia, marginal zone lymphoma, and chronic graft versus host disease; VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; VIEKIRA PAK, an interferon-free therapy to treat adults with genotype 1 chronic hepatitis C virus (HCV); TECHNIVIE to treat adults with genotype 4 HCV infection; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

Further Reading: What is a Call Option?

Receive News & Ratings for AbbVie Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for AbbVie and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.