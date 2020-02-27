Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Sells 1,230 Shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV trimmed its position in shares of AT&T Inc. (NYSE:T) by 9.4% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 11,878 shares of the technology company’s stock after selling 1,230 shares during the quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in AT&T were worth $464,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. raised its position in AT&T by 0.9% in the 4th quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 35,878,744 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,402,142,000 after purchasing an additional 324,493 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in AT&T by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 28,913,963 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,115,032,000 after purchasing an additional 338,283 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System boosted its position in AT&T by 0.7% during the fourth quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 28,224,282 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,103,005,000 after buying an additional 203,881 shares during the period. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC boosted its position in AT&T by 3.7% during the third quarter. Parametric Portfolio Associates LLC now owns 24,601,983 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $930,939,000 after buying an additional 878,967 shares during the period. Finally, Rhumbline Advisers boosted its position in AT&T by 1.3% during the fourth quarter. Rhumbline Advisers now owns 13,518,287 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $528,295,000 after buying an additional 166,945 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 54.14% of the company’s stock.

T has been the topic of several analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $38.00 price objective on shares of AT&T in a report on Thursday, January 30th. Deutsche Bank started coverage on AT&T in a research note on Wednesday, January 22nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $44.00 target price for the company. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of AT&T in a report on Friday, January 3rd. UBS Group raised their price target on AT&T from $49.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, February 14th. Finally, HSBC cut AT&T from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $42.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, November 14th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have assigned a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. AT&T currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $40.03.

Shares of AT&T stock traded down $1.37 during trading on Thursday, reaching $35.73. 66,286,333 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,738,047. The company has a quick ratio of 0.79, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $38.26 and its 200 day moving average is $37.69. The firm has a market cap of $256.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.81, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.94 and a beta of 0.63. AT&T Inc. has a 1 year low of $29.67 and a 1 year high of $39.70.

AT&T (NYSE:T) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 29th. The technology company reported $0.89 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.88 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $46.82 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $47.06 billion. AT&T had a return on equity of 13.37% and a net margin of 7.67%. AT&T’s revenue was down 2.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $0.86 EPS. Equities analysts forecast that AT&T Inc. will post 3.63 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Monday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 10th were given a $0.52 dividend. This is a positive change from AT&T’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.51. This represents a $2.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 9th. AT&T’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.26%.

In other AT&T news, Director Stephen J. Luczo purchased 100,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was bought at an average price of $37.81 per share, with a total value of $3,781,000.00. 0.07% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

AT&T Inc provides telecommunication, media, and technology services worldwide. The company operates through four segments: Communications, WarnerMedia, Latin America, and Xandr. The Communications segment provides wireless and wireline telecom, video, and broadband and Internet services; video entertainment services using satellite, IP-based, and streaming options; and audio programming services under the AT&T, Cricket, AT&T PREPAID, and DIRECTV brands to residential and business customers.

