Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Sells 130 Shares of Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV decreased its holdings in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 5.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 2,172 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 130 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in Chevron were worth $262,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Halsey Associates Inc. CT lifted its position in Chevron by 1.1% during the third quarter. Halsey Associates Inc. CT now owns 7,813 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $927,000 after purchasing an additional 85 shares during the last quarter. Empirical Finance LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 2.1% during the 3rd quarter. Empirical Finance LLC now owns 4,205 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $499,000 after buying an additional 87 shares in the last quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC raised its position in shares of Chevron by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Shulman DeMeo Asset Management LLC now owns 11,798 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,399,000 after buying an additional 90 shares in the last quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 7.5% during the 3rd quarter. Lenox Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,298 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $153,000 after acquiring an additional 90 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Corundum Group Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Chevron by 2.4% during the 4th quarter. Corundum Group Inc. now owns 3,993 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $481,000 after acquiring an additional 92 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 71.64% of the company’s stock.

Chevron stock traded down $3.91 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $94.13. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 15,781,925 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,488,239. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a current ratio of 1.07 and a quick ratio of 0.93. The stock has a market cap of $189.27 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 62.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.38 and a beta of 1.00. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $111.63 and a 200-day moving average price of $116.84. Chevron Co. has a 12 month low of $94.08 and a 12 month high of $127.34.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 31st. The oil and gas company reported $1.49 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.47 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $36.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.98 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 8.29% and a net margin of 2.00%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.95 earnings per share. On average, equities research analysts expect that Chevron Co. will post 7.05 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 10th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, February 18th will be paid a $1.29 dividend. This represents a $5.16 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 14th. This is a positive change from Chevron’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.19. Chevron’s payout ratio is 82.30%.

In other Chevron news, VP Rhonda J. Morris sold 7,800 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $119.68, for a total value of $933,504.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CEO Michael K. Wirth sold 67,500 shares of Chevron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.07, for a total value of $8,172,225.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,750 shares in the company, valued at $4,086,112.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.31% of the company’s stock.

A number of research analysts recently commented on CVX shares. Piper Jaffray Companies started coverage on Chevron in a research note on Tuesday, November 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $143.00 target price on the stock. Berenberg Bank restated a “hold” rating and set a $128.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research report on Thursday, December 12th. HSBC reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and set a $115.00 price target on shares of Chevron in a research note on Wednesday, February 12th. Bank of America cut Chevron from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $125.00 price objective on shares of Chevron in a research report on Wednesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $135.25.

Chevron Company Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

