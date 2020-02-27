Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Sells 141 Shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV trimmed its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF (NYSEARCA:IWM) by 0.9% in the 4th quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 15,819 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 141 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 2000 ETF comprises 1.7% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 15th biggest holding. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 ETF were worth $2,621,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Firestone Capital Management bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $2,855,000. West Bancorporation Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,861,000. Granite Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF by 2,774.1% in the fourth quarter. Granite Investment Partners LLC now owns 42,220 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $6,957,000 after purchasing an additional 40,751 shares in the last quarter. Columbia Trust Co 01012016 acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $343,000. Finally, Single Point Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 ETF in the fourth quarter valued at $536,000.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWM traded down $5.42 during trading hours on Thursday, reaching $149.08. The stock had a trading volume of 49,604,128 shares, compared to its average volume of 19,133,412. The business’s fifty day moving average is $165.88 and its two-hundred day moving average is $158.50. iShares Russell 2000 ETF has a twelve month low of $144.25 and a twelve month high of $170.56.

iShares Russell 2000 ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Index (the Index). The Index is a float-adjusted capitalization weighted index that measures the performance of the small-capitalization sector of the United States equity market and includes securities issued by the approximately 2,000 smallest issuers in the Russell 3000 Index.

