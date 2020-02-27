Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Sells 231 Shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV trimmed its position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP) by 4.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 4,751 shares of the company’s stock after selling 231 shares during the period. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF were worth $725,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Rhumbline Advisers bought a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $268,000. KCS Wealth Advisory acquired a new position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $39,000. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 2.6% in the 3rd quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,965 shares of the company’s stock valued at $560,000 after acquiring an additional 100 shares during the period. Van Hulzen Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF during the third quarter valued at $207,000. Finally, Cerity Partners LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF by 18.8% during the third quarter. Cerity Partners LLC now owns 20,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,926,000 after acquiring an additional 3,279 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IWP traded down $5.36 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $143.88. 601,500 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 328,208. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $158.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $148.78. iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.63 and a twelve month high of $163.69.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF, formerly iShares Russell Midcap Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell Midcap Growth Index (the Growth Index).

Recommended Story: Different Types of Derivatives

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWP? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWP).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell Mid-Cap Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.