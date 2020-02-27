Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Sells 2,540 Shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV lowered its position in shares of Ford Motor (NYSE:F) by 10.4% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,875 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock after selling 2,540 shares during the quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in Ford Motor were worth $203,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of F. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 56.2% during the 4th quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 5,313,500 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $49,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,910,700 shares during the last quarter. M&G Investment Management Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Ford Motor during the 4th quarter worth approximately $15,869,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 7.3% during the 3rd quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 16,191,346 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $148,313,000 after purchasing an additional 1,107,718 shares during the last quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 13.3% during the 3rd quarter. California Public Employees Retirement System now owns 9,434,517 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $86,420,000 after purchasing an additional 1,104,369 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its stake in shares of Ford Motor by 0.6% during the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 179,629,126 shares of the auto manufacturer’s stock worth $1,670,551,000 after purchasing an additional 1,059,652 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 53.42% of the company’s stock.

Ford Motor stock traded down $0.24 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $6.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 118,582,804 shares, compared to its average volume of 73,706,584. Ford Motor has a 12-month low of $7.21 and a 12-month high of $10.56. The company has a market capitalization of $27.64 billion, a P/E ratio of 348.67, a PEG ratio of 0.95 and a beta of 1.09. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.05, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.16. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $8.64 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $8.97.

Ford Motor (NYSE:F) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 4th. The auto manufacturer reported $0.12 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.17 by ($0.05). Ford Motor had a net margin of 0.03% and a return on equity of 13.84%. The firm had revenue of $39.70 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $36.55 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.30 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts predict that Ford Motor will post 1.04 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 2nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.61%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, January 29th. Ford Motor’s payout ratio is 50.42%.

In other Ford Motor news, CEO James P. Hackett sold 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $8.92, for a total value of $178,400.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 165,184 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,473,441.28. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director John C. Lechleiter purchased 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 12th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.24 per share, with a total value of $82,400.00. Over the last three months, insiders sold 60,000 shares of company stock valued at $541,400. Insiders own 0.83% of the company’s stock.

F has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $11.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, February 10th. Evercore ISI lowered shares of Ford Motor from an “in-line” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 2nd. DZ Bank lowered shares of Ford Motor from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $7.25 price objective for the company. in a research note on Friday, February 7th. Deutsche Bank reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $11.00 to $10.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Finally, Bank of America reduced their price objective on shares of Ford Motor from $12.00 to $10.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, February 5th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have issued a hold rating, six have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Ford Motor presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $10.12.

About Ford Motor

Ford Motor Company designs, manufactures, markets, and services a range of Ford cars, trucks, sport utility vehicles, and electrified vehicles worldwide. It operates through three segments: Automotive, Mobility, and Ford Credit. The Automotive segment sells Ford and Lincoln vehicles, service parts, and accessories through distributors and dealers, as well as through dealerships to commercial fleet customers, daily rental car companies, and governments.

