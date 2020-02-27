Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Sells 62 Shares of Raytheon (NYSE:RTN)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV decreased its holdings in Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) by 4.2% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 1,412 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 62 shares during the quarter. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in Raytheon were worth $310,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Bridger Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Raytheon in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $26,000. Liberty Wealth Management LLC grew its holdings in Raytheon by 312.5% in the third quarter. Liberty Wealth Management LLC now owns 132 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after purchasing an additional 100 shares during the last quarter. NewSquare Capital LLC acquired a new stake in Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at $42,000. ICW Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the fourth quarter valued at $44,000. Finally, Venturi Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Raytheon in the third quarter valued at $42,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.54% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Raytheon stock traded down $7.04 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $193.26. 3,977,267 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,022,905. The stock has a market capitalization of $56.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.72 and a beta of 0.85. Raytheon has a twelve month low of $169.64 and a twelve month high of $233.48. The company has a current ratio of 1.34, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $226.53 and a 200 day simple moving average of $209.93.

Raytheon (NYSE:RTN) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The aerospace company reported $3.16 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.11 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $7.84 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8 billion. Raytheon had a net margin of 11.46% and a return on equity of 27.22%. The company’s revenue was up 6.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $2.93 earnings per share. Equities research analysts forecast that Raytheon will post 12.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the stock. Citigroup cut shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Cfra raised their target price on shares of Raytheon from $240.00 to $260.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, January 30th. ValuEngine cut shares of Raytheon from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 3rd. Alembic Global Advisors downgraded shares of Raytheon from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $244.00 price target on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, UBS Group increased their price target on shares of Raytheon from $230.00 to $250.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. Raytheon presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $229.60.

In related news, VP Randa G. Newsome sold 6,806 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $1,525,360.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 17,396 shares in the company, valued at $3,898,791.52. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CAO Michael J. Wood sold 3,215 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $224.12, for a total value of $720,545.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief accounting officer now owns 13,838 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,101,372.56. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 11,921 shares of company stock valued at $2,686,707 over the last ninety days. 0.18% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Raytheon Company develops integrated products, services, and solutions for the defense and other government markets worldwide. It operates through five segments: Integrated Defense Systems (IDS); Intelligence, Information and Services (IIS); Missile Systems (MS); Space and Airborne Systems (SAS); and Forcepoint.

