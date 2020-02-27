Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV Trims Stake in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE)

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV reduced its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) by 1.4% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 16,808 shares of the company’s stock after selling 235 shares during the quarter. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF accounts for approximately 1.4% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest holding. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $2,187,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. raised its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 23.1% in the 4th quarter. Endurance Wealth Management Inc. now owns 11,386 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,482,000 after purchasing an additional 2,135 shares during the period. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.0% during the third quarter. Gamco Investors INC. ET AL now owns 15,150 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,805,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the period. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 29.3% during the third quarter. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC now owns 7,535 shares of the company’s stock worth $916,000 after acquiring an additional 1,708 shares during the period. Security National Trust Co. increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.6% during the third quarter. Security National Trust Co. now owns 37,170 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,428,000 after acquiring an additional 580 shares during the period. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp increased its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 16.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 3,299,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $393,210,000 after acquiring an additional 468,425 shares during the period.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA:IVE traded down $5.20 during trading on Thursday, reaching $116.29. 4,393,400 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,019,256. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $130.04 and its 200-day simple moving average is $124.09. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $108.43 and a 12-month high of $132.10.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Article: Current Ratio

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.