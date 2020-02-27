Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.22 EPS

Southwest Gas (NYSE:SWX) posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The utilities provider reported $1.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.45 by $0.22, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $848.14 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $824.83 million. Southwest Gas had a net margin of 6.26% and a return on equity of 8.11%. Southwest Gas updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 3.75-4.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $3.75-$4.00 EPS.

Shares of Southwest Gas stock traded down $2.63 during trading on Thursday, hitting $69.06. 806,500 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 375,072. The stock has a market cap of $4.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.97, a PEG ratio of 3.15 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a quick ratio of 0.98 and a current ratio of 0.98. Southwest Gas has a twelve month low of $68.74 and a twelve month high of $92.94. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $77.36 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $82.38.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.57 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is an increase from Southwest Gas’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.55. This represents a $2.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.30%. Southwest Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 59.24%.

A number of research analysts recently commented on SWX shares. UBS Group lowered their price objective on shares of Southwest Gas from $96.00 to $83.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Southwest Gas from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, December 21st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, three have assigned a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $93.00.

About Southwest Gas

Southwest Gas Holdings, Inc, through its subsidiaries, purchases, distributes, and transports natural gas in Arizona, Nevada, and California. The company operates through two segments, Natural Gas Operations and Utility Infrastructure Services. As of December 31, 2018, it had 2,047,000 residential, commercial, industrial, and other natural gas customers.

