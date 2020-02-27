Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Springfield Properties (LON:SPR) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The company reported GBX 5.28 ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, Bloomberg Earnings reports.

LON SPR opened at GBX 142.40 ($1.87) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $134.89 million and a PE ratio of 10.79. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is GBX 151.35 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 125.48. Springfield Properties has a 1-year low of GBX 95 ($1.25) and a 1-year high of GBX 169.95 ($2.24). The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 36.85, a current ratio of 3.68 and a quick ratio of 0.47.

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, March 26th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, March 5th will be given a GBX 1.40 ($0.02) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 5th. This represents a dividend yield of 0.97%. Springfield Properties’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 0.30%.

Separately, Peel Hunt restated a “hold” rating on shares of Springfield Properties in a research report on Tuesday.

In other news, insider Innes Smith sold 250,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of GBX 145 ($1.91), for a total value of £362,500 ($476,848.20).

About Springfield Properties

Springfield Properties Plc, together with its subsidiary, Glassgreen Hire Limited, engages in the house building business in the United Kingdom. The company operates through two divisions, Private Housing and Affordable. It is also involved in hiring plants and machineries. The company was founded in 1956 and is based in Elgin, the United Kingdom.

