Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million. Sprout Social updated its Q1 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.22–0.2 EPS and its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to -0.57–0.5 EPS.

Shares of SPT traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.29. 1,785,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,638. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

Get Sprout Social alerts:

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.