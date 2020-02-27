Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Sprout Social (NYSE:SPT) announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.34) by $0.09, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $28.14 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $27.07 million. Sprout Social updated its Q1 2020
After-Hours guidance to -0.22–0.2 EPS and its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to -0.57–0.5 EPS.

Shares of SPT traded up $2.59 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $20.29. 1,785,600 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 400,638. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $19.69. Sprout Social has a 1 year low of $15.60 and a 1 year high of $22.50.

A number of brokerages recently issued reports on SPT. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They set a “buy” rating and a $27.00 price objective on the stock. KeyCorp lifted their target price on Sprout Social from $22.00 to $27.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday. Canaccord Genuity reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $22.00 price target on shares of Sprout Social in a research report on Thursday. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on shares of Sprout Social from $25.00 to $27.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday. Finally, Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Sprout Social in a report on Tuesday, January 7th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $23.00 price target on the stock. Six investment analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $25.20.

Sprout Social Company Profile

Sprout Social, Inc designs and develops a platform for social media management. The company offers cloud software that brings together social messaging, data, and workflows in a unified system of record, intelligence, and action. It provides various integrated tools in a range of functions comprising social engagement/response, publishing, reporting and analytics, social listening and business intelligence, reputation management, employee advocacy, and automation and workflows.

Featured Story: How prevalent are 12b-1 fees?

Receive News & Ratings for Sprout Social Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sprout Social and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit