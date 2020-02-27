Square (NYSE:SQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Square (NYSE:SQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.31. The company had a trading volume of 35,893,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -660.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Square has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.12.

Get Square alerts:

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens raised Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.15.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.