Square (NYSE:SQ) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.02 EPS

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Square (NYSE:SQ) posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday. The technology company reported $0.23 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.21 by $0.02, Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $1.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.19 billion. Square had a negative net margin of 1.01% and a positive return on equity of 5.72%.

Shares of NYSE SQ traded up $2.72 during trading hours on Thursday, hitting $79.31. The company had a trading volume of 35,893,566 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,781,435. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.11 billion, a P/E ratio of -660.86, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 43.83 and a beta of 3.26. The company has a quick ratio of 1.68, a current ratio of 1.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. Square has a 1-year low of $54.41 and a 1-year high of $87.25. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $75.28 and its 200-day moving average is $66.12.

In other news, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 28,568 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, December 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $67.00, for a total value of $1,914,056.00. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 253,035 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $16,953,345. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Jacqueline D. Reses sold 82,720 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $63.64, for a total transaction of $5,264,300.80. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 248,534 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $15,816,703.76. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 156,884 shares of company stock valued at $10,309,761. 21.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

A number of equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Rosenblatt Securities reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $75.00 price target on shares of Square in a research note on Thursday. KeyCorp boosted their price target on Square from $75.00 to $90.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Stephens raised Square from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $78.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Friday, January 10th. Piper Jaffray Companies decreased their price objective on Square from $75.00 to $66.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, November 7th. Finally, BMO Capital Markets dropped their target price on Square to $78.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, November 8th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have issued a hold rating and eighteen have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $78.15.

Square Company Profile

Square, Inc provides payment and point-of-sale solutions in the United States and internationally. The company's commerce ecosystem includes point-of-sale software and hardware that enables sellers to turn mobile and computing devices into payment and point-of-sale solutions. It offers hardware products, including Magstripe reader, which enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Contactless and chip reader that accepts EMV® chip cards and Near Field Communication payments; Chip card reader, which accepts EMV® chip cards and enables swiped transactions of magnetic stripe cards; Square Stand, which enables an iPad to be used as a payment terminal or full point of sale solution; and Square Register that combines its hardware, point-of-sale software, and payments technology, as well as managed payments solutions.

Recommended Story: What is the market perform rating?

Earnings History for Square (NYSE:SQ)

Receive News & Ratings for Square Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Square and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit