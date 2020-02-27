Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues Earnings Results

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.97%. Stoneridge updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 0.95-1.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.95 – $1.15 EPS.

Stoneridge stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,342. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $767.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRI. Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on Stoneridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

