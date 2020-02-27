Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) Issues Earnings Results

Posted by on Feb 27th, 2020

Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI) released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The auto parts company reported $0.30 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.37 by ($0.07), Fidelity Earnings reports. Stoneridge had a return on equity of 16.59% and a net margin of 7.97%. Stoneridge updated its FY 2020
After-Hours guidance to 0.95-1.15 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.95 – $1.15 EPS.

Stoneridge stock traded down $3.27 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $23.30. The stock had a trading volume of 1,686,749 shares, compared to its average volume of 216,342. Stoneridge has a 52-week low of $20.00 and a 52-week high of $34.46. The company has a market capitalization of $767.77 million, a PE ratio of 9.71, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 1.32. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $29.01 and its two-hundred day moving average is $30.36. The company has a current ratio of 2.06, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Several research firms have recently commented on SRI. Barrington Research lowered Stoneridge from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday. B. Riley set a $33.00 target price on Stoneridge and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Friday, November 1st. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded Stoneridge from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $34.25.

Stoneridge Company Profile

Stoneridge, Inc designs and manufactures engineered electrical and electronic components, modules, and systems for the automotive, commercial, off-highway, motorcycle, and agricultural vehicle markets. The company operates in three segments: Control Devices, Electronics, and PST. The Control Devices segment offers sensors, switches, valves, and actuators that monitor, measure, or activate specific functions within a vehicle.

Recommended Story: How to interpret the current ratio

Earnings History for Stoneridge (NYSE:SRI)

Receive News & Ratings for Stoneridge Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Stoneridge and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.



Comments


share news on Facebook
tweet this investment news
share on linkedin
share on StockTwits
share on reddit