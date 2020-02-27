Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) Posts Earnings Results, Beats Expectations By $0.01 EPS

Strongbridge Biopharma (NASDAQ:SBBP) released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The biotechnology company reported ($0.25) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.26) by $0.01, Bloomberg Earnings reports. Strongbridge Biopharma had a negative net margin of 227.76% and a negative return on equity of 55.37%. The company had revenue of $5.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.98 million.

SBBP traded up $0.06 during trading on Thursday, hitting $2.69. 17,017 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 372,643. Strongbridge Biopharma has a twelve month low of $1.43 and a twelve month high of $5.69. The company has a market cap of $142.57 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -2.42 and a beta of 0.67. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $2.97 and a 200 day moving average price of $2.37.

A number of equities research analysts have recently weighed in on SBBP shares. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, January 8th. Oppenheimer lifted their price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from $5.00 to $6.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Strongbridge Biopharma from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. Finally, HC Wainwright reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $18.00 price target on shares of Strongbridge Biopharma in a research report on Wednesday, November 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $8.50.

Strongbridge Biopharma plc, a commercial-stage biopharmaceutical company, focuses on the development and commercialization of therapies for rare diseases with unmet needs. The company's commercial products include Keveyis, an oral carbonic anhydrase inhibitor for treating hyperkalemic, hypokalemic, and related variants of primary periodic paralysis in the United States; and Macrilen, an oral growth hormone secretagogue receptor agonist for use in the diagnosis of patients with adult growth hormone deficiency.

