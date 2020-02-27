Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) Posts Quarterly Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.36 EPS

Sunnova Energy International (NASDAQ:NOVA) posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday. The company reported $0.03 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.36, Fidelity Earnings reports. The company had revenue of $33.61 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $33.97 million.

NASDAQ NOVA traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $17.50. The company had a trading volume of 4,017 shares, compared to its average volume of 440,872. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $14.15 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $11.46. Sunnova Energy International has a fifty-two week low of $8.01 and a fifty-two week high of $19.76.

Several research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. LADENBURG THALM/SH SH increased their price objective on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $15.00 to $22.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday. Roth Capital increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Credit Suisse Group increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from to and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday. KeyCorp increased their target price on shares of Sunnova Energy International from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Sunnova Energy International from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, February 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $18.11.

Sunnova Energy International Inc focuses on operating as a holding company for Sunnova Energy Corporation that provides residential solar and energy storage services in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the Northern Mariana Islands. Its services include operations and maintenance, monitoring, repairs and replacements, equipment upgrades, onsite power optimization, and diagnostics.

