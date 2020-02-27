Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) Announces Earnings Results

Teladoc Health (NYSE:TDOC) posted its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of ($0.33) by $0.07, Fidelity Earnings reports. Teladoc Health had a negative return on equity of 11.23% and a negative net margin of 20.15%. The company had revenue of $156.49 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $153.79 million.

NYSE TDOC traded up $18.29 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $135.15. 8,975,082 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,709,701. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.57 billion, a PE ratio of -91.94 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 6.55 and a current ratio of 6.55. Teladoc Health has a 1-year low of $48.57 and a 1-year high of $148.00. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $103.42 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.13.

TDOC has been the topic of several recent research reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on shares of Teladoc Health from $100.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Thursday. Cantor Fitzgerald restated a “neutral” rating and set a $135.00 target price (up from $72.00) on shares of Teladoc Health in a report on Thursday. ValuEngine cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 10th. Jefferies Financial Group cut shares of Teladoc Health from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $80.00 target price for the company. in a research report on Friday, December 6th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on shares of Teladoc Health from $110.00 to $140.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday. Eleven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Teladoc Health currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $115.74.

In other Teladoc Health news, insider Lewis Levy sold 2,025 shares of Teladoc Health stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $84.00, for a total value of $170,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 5,655 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $475,020. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 3.95% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Teladoc Health

Teladoc Health, Inc provides telehealth services. It offers a portfolio of services and solutions covering 450 medical subspecialties, such as flu and upper respiratory infections, cancer, and congestive heart failure. The company provides its services through mobile devices, the Internet, video, and phone.

