Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) Declares $0.34 Quarterly Dividend

Teleflex Incorporated (NYSE:TFX) announced a quarterly dividend on Thursday, February 20th, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be paid a dividend of 0.34 per share by the medical technology company on Monday, March 16th. This represents a $1.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, February 28th.

Teleflex has a dividend payout ratio of 10.7% meaning its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Research analysts expect Teleflex to earn $15.07 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $1.36 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 9.0%.

Shares of TFX opened at $345.30 on Thursday. Teleflex has a twelve month low of $271.56 and a twelve month high of $398.65. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $378.57 and its two-hundred day moving average is $357.02. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.14 billion, a PE ratio of 35.31, a P/E/G ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.94. The company has a current ratio of 2.32, a quick ratio of 1.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66.

Teleflex (NYSE:TFX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 20th. The medical technology company reported $3.28 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.22 by $0.06. Teleflex had a net margin of 17.78% and a return on equity of 18.97%. The company had revenue of $681.00 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $679.01 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $2.77 EPS. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.1% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts predict that Teleflex will post 12.64 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director Stephen K. M.D. Klasko sold 200 shares of Teleflex stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $360.95, for a total transaction of $72,190.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 938 shares in the company, valued at approximately $338,571.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders own 2.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on TFX. UBS Group lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $430.00 to $440.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $415.00 to $450.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Stephens lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $400.00 to $425.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Morgan Stanley lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from $392.00 to $405.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 17th. Finally, Piper Sandler lifted their price target on shares of Teleflex from to in a research report on Friday, February 21st. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eight have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $407.42.

Teleflex Company Profile

Teleflex Incorporated designs, develops, manufactures, and supplies single-use medical devices for common diagnostic and therapeutic procedures in critical care and surgical applications worldwide. It offers vascular access products that comprise Arrow branded catheters and related devices, including catheter positioning systems for use in the administration of intravenous medications and other therapies, the measurement of blood pressure, and the withdrawal of blood samples through a single puncture site; and devices for treating coronary and peripheral vascular disease.

