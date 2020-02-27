Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results

Universal Health Services (NYSE:UHS) released its earnings results on Wednesday. The health services provider reported $2.79 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.61 by $0.18, RTT News reports. Universal Health Services had a return on equity of 15.80% and a net margin of 6.48%. The firm had revenue of $2.90 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.89 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.37 earnings per share. Universal Health Services updated its FY 2020

After-Hours guidance to 10.30-11.00 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $10.30-11.00 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:UHS traded down $6.97 during midday trading on Thursday, reaching $128.24. 1,681,200 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 577,641. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.76, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 1.19. Universal Health Services has a one year low of $117.77 and a one year high of $157.79. The company has a market cap of $11.87 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.97, a P/E/G ratio of 2.07 and a beta of 1.04. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $142.14 and a 200 day moving average of $143.81.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, March 16th. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 2nd will be issued a dividend of $0.20 per share. This represents a $0.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.62%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, February 28th. Universal Health Services’s payout ratio is currently 8.39%.

Several research firms have recently issued reports on UHS. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price target on Universal Health Services from $159.00 to $164.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, December 20th. Deutsche Bank initiated coverage on shares of Universal Health Services in a research report on Friday, January 3rd. They set a “buy” rating and a $140.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Universal Health Services from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $152.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Thursday, December 12th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $153.21.

In related news, President Marc D. Miller sold 8,013 shares of Universal Health Services stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $144.51, for a total value of $1,157,958.63. Following the completion of the sale, the president now directly owns 186,209 shares in the company, valued at approximately $26,909,062.59. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Company insiders own 12.60% of the company’s stock.

Universal Health Services Company Profile

Universal Health Services, Inc, through its subsidiaries, owns and operates acute care hospitals, outpatient facilities, and behavioral health care facilities. The company operates through Acute Care Hospital Services, Behavioral Health Care Services, and Other segments. Its hospital offer general and specialty surgery, internal medicine, obstetrics, emergency room care, radiology, oncology, diagnostic care, coronary care, pediatric services, pharmacy services, and/or behavioral health services.

