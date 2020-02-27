Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) is Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s 5th Largest Position

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV raised its position in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VEA) by 7.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 183,999 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,999 shares during the quarter. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF accounts for approximately 5.2% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s portfolio, making the stock its 5th largest position. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF were worth $8,107,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of VEA. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Proffitt & Goodson Inc. now owns 1,085,233 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,815,000 after acquiring an additional 32,355 shares in the last quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Tiedemann Advisors LLC now owns 146,805 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,031,000 after acquiring an additional 702 shares during the period. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV raised its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 6.8% in the 4th quarter. Planning Alternatives Ltd. ADV now owns 1,665,506 shares of the company’s stock valued at $73,382,000 after acquiring an additional 105,382 shares in the last quarter. Parthenon LLC grew its stake in Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 9.5% during the fourth quarter. Parthenon LLC now owns 41,355 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,822,000 after buying an additional 3,581 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Stifel Financial Corp grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 4,885,550 shares of the company’s stock worth $200,716,000 after buying an additional 353,778 shares during the period.

Shares of NYSEARCA VEA traded down $1.25 during midday trading on Thursday, hitting $39.69. 25,284,796 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 10,849,049. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $43.78 and its 200 day moving average price is $42.41. Vanguard FTSE Developed Markets ETF has a 12 month low of $38.79 and a 12 month high of $44.67.

