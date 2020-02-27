Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) Shares Bought by Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV

Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:VWO) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 92,920 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after purchasing an additional 4,708 shares during the period. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF makes up approximately 2.6% of Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 8th largest holding. Smith Capital Management Inc. AR ADV’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF were worth $4,132,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of VWO. Boston Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 22.0% during the third quarter. Boston Advisors LLC now owns 515,380 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $20,749,000 after purchasing an additional 92,962 shares in the last quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC grew its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 0.6% in the fourth quarter. McGuire Investment Group LLC now owns 96,766 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $4,303,000 after purchasing an additional 546 shares during the period. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. increased its stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Hurlow Wealth Management Group Inc. now owns 28,081 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,273,000 after purchasing an additional 6,412 shares in the last quarter. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $414,000. Finally, KCM Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF during the third quarter worth about $204,000.

Shares of VWO traded down $1.00 during mid-day trading on Thursday, hitting $40.63. 35,270,046 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 14,399,949. Vanguard FTSE Emerging Markets ETF has a 1-year low of $38.98 and a 1-year high of $45.92. The company has a 50 day moving average of $43.95 and a 200-day moving average of $42.38.

The Fund seeks to track the performance of the FTSE Emerging Markets All Cap China A Inclusion Index, that measures the return of stocks issued by companies located in emerging market countries.

